Aviva PLC Has $33.08 Million Stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Aviva PLC grew its stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 11.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 993,969 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 102,039 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $33,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 3.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,181,872 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,188,593,000 after buying an additional 2,491,924 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 109,143.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,468,082 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,895,102,000 after buying an additional 48,423,715 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 10.3% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 30,213,371 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,122,427,000 after buying an additional 2,831,889 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Enbridge by 2.2% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 30,213,082 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,006,729,000 after purchasing an additional 664,057 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Enbridge by 13.9% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 22,523,066 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $710,961,000 after purchasing an additional 2,756,079 shares during the period. 48.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enbridge Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of Enbridge stock traded up $0.39 on Thursday, hitting $33.72. The company had a trading volume of 1,636,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,847,335. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.70 and a 200-day moving average of $34.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.85. Enbridge Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.03 and a twelve month high of $40.30.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a $0.659 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Enbridge’s payout ratio is currently 123.81%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ENB shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Thursday, January 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Enbridge from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.20.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

