Aviva PLC Has $33.65 Million Stock Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Aviva PLC lowered its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 8.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 378,616 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 32,945 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $33,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TJX. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies during the third quarter worth about $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 76.0% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 389 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. 89.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TJX Companies Trading Up 0.6%

TJX traded up $0.54 during trading on Thursday, hitting $97.71. 839,299 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,355,299. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $94.01 and a 200 day moving average of $90.94. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.92 and a 12-month high of $99.45.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 62.67%. The business had revenue of $13.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $0.3325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 37.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.76.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 35,907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.29, for a total transaction of $3,206,136.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 595,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,144,604.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

