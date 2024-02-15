Aviva PLC Has $34.70 Million Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Aviva PLC lifted its stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 212,491 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,416 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC owned approximately 0.09% of Travelers Companies worth $34,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TRV. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Travelers Companies by 2.1% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 328,599 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $54,966,000 after buying an additional 6,743 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Travelers Companies by 1.7% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 377,320 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $61,620,000 after buying an additional 6,317 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its position in Travelers Companies by 85.4% during the third quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 330 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. First National Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 140.4% during the third quarter. First National Advisers LLC now owns 2,882 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 21.7% during the third quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,826 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Stock Up 0.9 %

TRV stock traded up $1.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $218.47. 254,445 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,607,350. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $157.33 and a fifty-two week high of $218.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $198.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $178.03. The stock has a market cap of $49.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The insurance provider reported $7.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.10 by $1.91. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.18 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 13.68%. Travelers Companies’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.27%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total transaction of $8,076,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,147,865.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total value of $8,076,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,810 shares in the company, valued at $3,147,865.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.06, for a total transaction of $967,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 255,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,878,580.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 110,045 shares of company stock worth $23,391,963 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TRV. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Travelers Companies in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Travelers Companies from $194.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $201.38.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

