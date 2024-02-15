Aviva PLC Has $36.94 Million Stock Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Aviva PLC raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 51.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,892 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,207 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $36,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 38.2% during the third quarter. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 47 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1,933.3% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 61 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on REGN. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $935.00 to $1,020.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $915.00 to $914.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,055.00 to $1,082.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $939.05.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:REGN traded up $7.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $955.02. 81,667 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 544,256. The company has a fifty day moving average of $907.34 and a 200 day moving average of $845.80. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $684.80 and a 12 month high of $973.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a current ratio of 5.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.28, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.11.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.73 by $1.13. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.14% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The firm’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $10.96 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 38.53 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $817.30, for a total transaction of $81,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,076,733.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $817.30, for a total value of $81,730.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,076,733.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Joseph J. Larosa sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $950.00, for a total transaction of $950,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,543 shares in the company, valued at $36,615,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,911 shares of company stock valued at $10,781,770. 8.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

