Aviva PLC Has $38.97 Million Stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Aviva PLC lowered its stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 14.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 321,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 54,426 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC owned approximately 0.11% of Digital Realty Trust worth $38,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in Digital Realty Trust by 4,560.0% during the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in Digital Realty Trust by 156.1% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in Digital Realty Trust by 28,900.0% during the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Trading Up 2.9 %

NYSE:DLR traded up $4.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $146.36. 476,083 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,762,425. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $86.33 and a one year high of $148.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.35.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 170.04%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DLR shares. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Scotiabank upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $132.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $136.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.93.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

