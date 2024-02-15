Aviva PLC Has $43.10 Million Stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 95.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 96,947 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,340 shares during the period. Aviva PLC owned 0.14% of United Rentals worth $43,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of URI. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of United Rentals by 7,691.1% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,506 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 3,461 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in United Rentals by 14.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,296 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in United Rentals by 16.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,941 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in United Rentals by 50.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,914 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in United Rentals in the first quarter valued at about $560,000. 89.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

URI stock traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $653.47. 87,017 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 662,351. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $43.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $583.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $498.71. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $325.15 and a 1-year high of $673.68.

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The construction company reported $11.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.85 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 36.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $9.74 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 42.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be issued a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. This is a positive change from United Rentals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th. United Rentals’s payout ratio is 18.44%.

United Rentals announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 24th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to repurchase up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on United Rentals from $494.00 to $591.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. UBS Group cut United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $504.00 to $525.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on United Rentals from $510.00 to $718.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on United Rentals from $322.00 to $559.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $542.31.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

