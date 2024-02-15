Aviva PLC Lowers Stock Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Aviva PLC reduced its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 464,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,982 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC owned 0.09% of Archer-Daniels-Midland worth $35,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 217,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,373,000 after purchasing an additional 3,846 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 77.0% in the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 6,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 2,614 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,618,000. Cornerstone Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,652,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 10,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. 77.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price objective (down from $104.00) on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Friday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.08.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ADM traded up $0.85 during trading on Thursday, hitting $54.12. The stock had a trading volume of 600,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,299,816. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12-month low of $50.72 and a 12-month high of $87.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.87.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. This is a positive change from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 7th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.86%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

