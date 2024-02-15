Aviva PLC Raises Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Aviva PLC raised its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 12.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 465,390 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,937 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $51,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GE. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 281.7% in the 3rd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 355 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 6,722 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474 shares during the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,398,000. Rollins Financial purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 1.3% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,861,265 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $205,763,000 after buying an additional 23,257 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GE shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on General Electric from $150.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com upgraded General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on General Electric from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Citigroup boosted their price target on General Electric from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on General Electric from $144.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Electric has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.00.

Insider Transactions at General Electric

In other news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 13,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total value of $1,843,615.55. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 48,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,552,351.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Trading Up 1.2 %

General Electric stock traded up $1.75 during trading on Thursday, hitting $148.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,029,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,072,359. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $129.47 and its 200 day moving average is $118.99. General Electric has a 1-year low of $81.65 and a 1-year high of $148.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.25.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.13. General Electric had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 13.95%. The firm had revenue of $19.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that General Electric will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th. General Electric’s payout ratio is 3.82%.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

