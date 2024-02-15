Aviva PLC Raises Stake in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Aviva PLC increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 390,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,242 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC owned approximately 0.09% of Crown Castle worth $35,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Crown Castle during the second quarter worth $1,404,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in Crown Castle in the third quarter valued at $28,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Crown Castle in the second quarter valued at $27,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in Crown Castle in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Crown Castle in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

In other Crown Castle news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total transaction of $171,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,145,595.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCI stock traded up $1.44 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $107.24. The company had a trading volume of 390,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,753,799. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.40. Crown Castle Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.72 and a twelve month high of $141.04. The company has a market capitalization of $46.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.36.

Several research firms have weighed in on CCI. Raymond James lowered their target price on Crown Castle from $126.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised Crown Castle from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $107.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. HSBC began coverage on Crown Castle in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Crown Castle from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.73.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

