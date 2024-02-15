Aviva PLC Sells 11,154 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Aviva PLC lessened its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 262,908 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 11,154 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $50,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CNB Bank boosted its stake in Boeing by 106.5% in the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 128 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 62.5% during the second quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 130 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. IFS Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Boeing by 523.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Boeing by 54.3% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Stock Performance

Shares of BA stock traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $203.84. The company had a trading volume of 2,068,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,230,504. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $176.25 and a 12-month high of $267.54. The company has a market capitalization of $124.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.23, a PEG ratio of 19.83 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $230.60 and a 200-day moving average of $216.84.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $22.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.75) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

BA has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Boeing in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Boeing from $306.00 to $279.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Boeing from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Edward Jones cut Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $252.63.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

