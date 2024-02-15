Axie Infinity (AXS) Trading Up 13.6% This Week

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 15th. One Axie Infinity token can currently be purchased for $8.11 or 0.00015507 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Axie Infinity has a market cap of $1.11 billion and $86.12 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Axie Infinity has traded up 13.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00004267 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52,298.24 or 1.00000631 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.04 or 0.00013459 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.49 or 0.00171116 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00008984 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0306 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002689 BTC.

Axie Infinity Token Profile

Axie Infinity is a token. Its launch date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 137,268,611 tokens. Axie Infinity’s official website is axieinfinity.com. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. Axie Infinity’s official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Axie Infinity

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 137,264,560.9859272 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 7.90234327 USD and is up 3.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 411 active market(s) with $77,341,229.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axie Infinity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Axie Infinity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

