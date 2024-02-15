BAE Systems plc (LON:BA) Insider Brad Greve Acquires 12 Shares

BAE Systems plc (LON:BA – Get Free Report) insider Brad Greve purchased 12 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,229 ($15.52) per share, for a total transaction of £147.48 ($186.26).

LON:BA traded up GBX 17.50 ($0.22) on Thursday, reaching GBX 1,230 ($15.53). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,605,376 shares. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.08. The stock has a market cap of £37.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,983.87, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,135.88 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,070.59.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on BAE Systems from GBX 1,170 ($14.78) to GBX 1,220 ($15.41) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,114.33 ($14.07).

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

