Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) Shares Sold by Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators decreased its holdings in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 384 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $97,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BKR. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 0.5% during the third quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 55,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,966,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Baker Hughes by 22.5% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Baker Hughes by 0.9% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 34,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its position in Baker Hughes by 41.3% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in Baker Hughes by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 10,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.22% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BKR shares. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Baker Hughes from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.44.
Baker Hughes Stock Performance
NASDAQ:BKR opened at $28.93 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $28.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 1.43. Baker Hughes has a fifty-two week low of $26.12 and a fifty-two week high of $37.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.89.
Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The company had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. Baker Hughes’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.
Baker Hughes Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 12th. This is an increase from Baker Hughes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.98%.
About Baker Hughes
Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through two segments: Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET). The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Baker Hughes
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- S&P 500’s surge to new highs: Bull trap hiding in plain sight?
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- Impinj stock surges on strong earnings and guidance
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- Pfizer at 10-year support: Is it a massive buy opportunity?
Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.