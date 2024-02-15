Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.71.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BALY shares. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Bally’s in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Barclays dropped their target price on Bally’s from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Bally’s from $16.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Bally’s from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Macquarie lowered Bally’s from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Bally’s by 35.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,166,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,819,000 after purchasing an additional 833,636 shares in the last quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Bally’s by 11.1% during the third quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC now owns 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,775,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Bally’s by 5.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,744,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,875,000 after purchasing an additional 93,681 shares in the last quarter. TFG Asset Management GP Ltd boosted its position in Bally’s by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. TFG Asset Management GP Ltd now owns 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,910,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in Bally’s by 3.8% during the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,271,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,792,000 after purchasing an additional 46,113 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.61% of the company’s stock.
Bally's Corporation, a gaming, hospitality, and entertainment company, engages in casinos and resorts, and online gaming businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Casinos & Resorts, North America Interactive, and International Interactive. It offers physical and interactive entertainment and gaming experiences, including traditional casino offerings, iCasino, online bingo games, sportsbook, daily fantasy sports, and free-to-play games.
