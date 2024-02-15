Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) Director James Andrew Barker Acquires 10,000 Shares

Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC – Get Free Report) Director James Andrew Barker purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.16 per share, with a total value of $131,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 159,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,101,388.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

James Andrew Barker also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Banc of California alerts:

On Tuesday, December 12th, James Andrew Barker purchased 10,000 shares of Banc of California stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.32 per share, with a total value of $123,200.00.

Banc of California Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE BANC opened at $13.39 on Thursday. Banc of California, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.72 and a 12 month high of $18.24. The company has a market cap of $769.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.67.

Banc of California Announces Dividend

Banc of California ( NYSE:BANC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported ($4.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($4.27). Banc of California had a negative net margin of 44.04% and a positive return on equity of 1.14%. The company had revenue of $193.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Banc of California, Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio is currently -12.66%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BANC. Truist Financial increased their price target on Banc of California from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Wedbush raised their target price on Banc of California from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Banc of California in a research note on Monday, January 29th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BANC

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Banc of California

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Banc of California by 136.7% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 65,238 shares of the bank’s stock worth $876,000 after acquiring an additional 37,671 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Banc of California by 54.7% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 114,917 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,542,000 after acquiring an additional 40,617 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Banc of California in the 4th quarter worth about $659,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Banc of California in the 4th quarter worth about $167,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Banc of California in the 4th quarter worth about $180,000. 88.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banc of California Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California that provides various banking products and services to small and medium-size businesses in California. It offers personal banking products and services, including checking account, debit Mastercard, certificates of deposit, and savings and money market accounts, as well as online and mobile banking services; personal credit cards; and specialty banking services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Banc of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banc of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.