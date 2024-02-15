Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Acquires 20,118 Shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 611,469 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,118 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich owned approximately 0.38% of Darling Ingredients worth $31,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 16.8% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 11.7% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 2,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Darling Ingredients in the third quarter worth $31,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 10.9% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,858,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,399,000 after purchasing an additional 378,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 8.1% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Darling Ingredients

In other news, CAO Joseph Manzi acquired 1,025 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $43.38 per share, with a total value of $44,464.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $302,705.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Darling Ingredients Stock Up 2.3 %

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of DAR stock traded up $0.98 on Thursday, hitting $42.80. 377,520 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,027,317. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.04 and a 200 day moving average of $50.12. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.97 and a fifty-two week high of $71.60.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DAR. Citigroup began coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on Darling Ingredients from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Stephens dropped their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $123.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.90.

About Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

