Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Boosts Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 125,798 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $11,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded down $0.77 on Thursday, hitting $93.30. 2,577,479 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,311,744. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $89.21 and a 1-year high of $115.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $94.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.99.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.60 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.70% and a negative return on equity of 50.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Starbucks in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price target for the company. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.43.

Insider Activity at Starbucks

In other Starbucks news, EVP Sara Kelly sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total value of $26,112.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,532 shares in the company, valued at $4,964,717.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 750 shares of company stock worth $73,308 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

