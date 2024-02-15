Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Boosts Stock Position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,220 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,947 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich owned 0.28% of Deckers Outdoor worth $36,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DECK. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE increased its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 170.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 81 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 81.9% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 131 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. 95.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Deckers Outdoor

In other Deckers Outdoor news, insider Caroti Stefano sold 14,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $687.46, for a total value of $10,122,848.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,036 shares in the company, valued at $33,710,288.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Deckers Outdoor news, insider Angela Ogbechie sold 313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $844.13, for a total value of $264,212.69. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,399,311.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Caroti Stefano sold 14,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $687.46, for a total value of $10,122,848.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 49,036 shares in the company, valued at $33,710,288.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,016 shares of company stock worth $27,490,658 over the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Deckers Outdoor Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:DECK traded up $11.69 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $859.79. 71,635 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 338,599. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $735.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $620.78. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 12-month low of $395.90 and a 12-month high of $903.70. The stock has a market cap of $22.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The textile maker reported $15.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.40 by $3.71. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 38.77% and a net margin of 17.57%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $10.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 26.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $709.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $625.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $930.00 price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp began coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $960.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $585.00 to $845.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $854.86.

Deckers Outdoor Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

