Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Buys 150,273 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 43,684.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 150,273 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich owned about 0.09% of Public Storage worth $39,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rathbones Group PLC lifted its position in Public Storage by 101.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 3,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $954,000 after buying an additional 1,647 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in Public Storage by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Petredis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Public Storage in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,261,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Public Storage by 48.7% in the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAM Holding AG bought a new stake in Public Storage in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,850,000. Institutional investors own 78.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Avedick Baruyr Poladian sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.35, for a total transaction of $1,296,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,822,774.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Avedick Baruyr Poladian sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.35, for a total transaction of $1,296,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,822,774.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 265 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.17, for a total value of $74,775.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,674,135.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,265 shares of company stock valued at $15,170,525 over the last ninety days. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Public Storage Stock Up 1.1 %

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Public Storage stock traded up $2.97 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $283.45. The company had a trading volume of 102,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 693,534. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $290.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $274.28. Public Storage has a 12 month low of $233.18 and a 12 month high of $316.48. The company has a market capitalization of $49.84 billion, a PE ratio of 25.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.55.

PSA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Public Storage in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Public Storage from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Scotiabank started coverage on Public Storage in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $267.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Public Storage in a research note on Saturday, October 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Public Storage from $268.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $293.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Public Storage

About Public Storage

(Free Report)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,028 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 217 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 267 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.