Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Grows Stock Holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,696,518 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,914 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $29,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in Regions Financial by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 149,877 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in Regions Financial by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 24,426 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 4,648 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Regions Financial by 929.9% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,070,728 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,834,000 after acquiring an additional 966,768 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in Regions Financial by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 15,715 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 4,852 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Regions Financial by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,505 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the period. 75.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI restated an “inline” rating and issued a $21.00 price target (up previously from $16.50) on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com cut Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Wedbush cut Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Regions Financial from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Argus cut Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.12.

Regions Financial Price Performance

Shares of RF traded up $0.25 on Thursday, reaching $18.54. The stock had a trading volume of 1,749,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,273,870. Regions Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $13.72 and a twelve month high of $23.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.70 and a 200 day moving average of $17.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.24 billion, a PE ratio of 8.84, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.21.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.09). Regions Financial had a net margin of 22.66% and a return on equity of 14.50%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. Regions Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

Regions Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.18%. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is currently 45.93%.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

