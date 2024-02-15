Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Has $14.18 Million Stock Position in iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYBB)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYBB – Free Report) by 400.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 324,056 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 259,291 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich owned approximately 5.79% of iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF worth $14,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its position in iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its holdings in shares of iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 37,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,659,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 6.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 8.0% in the third quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 13,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $103,000.

Get iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA HYBB traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $45.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,242. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.76. The stock has a market cap of $256.98 million, a P/E ratio of 59.99 and a beta of 0.42. iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $42.73 and a 52 week high of $46.38.

iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF (HYBB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index that only includes bonds with a credit rating of BB. HYBB was launched on Oct 6, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.