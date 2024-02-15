Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Has $23.92 Million Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 581,524 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,633 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $23,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of C. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 14,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC increased its stake in Citigroup by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 7,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Citigroup by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Citigroup by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barry Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Citigroup by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:C traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $54.93. The stock had a trading volume of 4,577,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,076,256. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $38.17 and a one year high of $57.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.52.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($1.89). Citigroup had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 6.49%. The firm had revenue of $17.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.13%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on C shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Societe Generale lowered shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Citigroup from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.03.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

