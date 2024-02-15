Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Increases Stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 488,120 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,969 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Centene were worth $33,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in Centene by 1,401.4% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 46,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,901,000 after purchasing an additional 43,247 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in Centene by 7.2% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Centene by 104.7% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 43,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,684,000 after purchasing an additional 22,382 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in Centene during the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in Centene by 10.0% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 37,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,149,000 after purchasing an additional 3,414 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CNC shares. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Centene from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. UBS Group increased their price target on Centene from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Centene from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Centene from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Centene presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.57.

In other Centene news, President Kenneth J. Fasola sold 12,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $900,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 235,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,668,850.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Centene stock traded up $0.65 during trading on Thursday, reaching $78.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 428,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,944,549. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $41.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.36. Centene Co. has a 1-year low of $60.83 and a 1-year high of $79.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.18.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $39.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.16 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 1.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. It operates in two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

