Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI – Free Report) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 428,691 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,993 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich owned approximately 0.50% of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF worth $16,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 213,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,323,000 after purchasing an additional 7,644 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Strategic Financial Planning Inc. now owns 92,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,592,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166 shares during the period. Betterment LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 95,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,710,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the period. TAGStone Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. TAGStone Capital Inc. now owns 16,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Finally, Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC now owns 218,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,510,000 after purchasing an additional 7,079 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $40.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,046. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.23. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $36.58 and a twelve month high of $43.70.

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Announces Dividend

About Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a $1.5914 dividend. This represents a $6.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (VNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global x United States Property index, a market-cap-weighted index of non-US real estate investment trusts. VNQI was launched on Nov 1, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.