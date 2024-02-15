Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Purchases 3,931 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 217,656 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,931 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Intel were worth $7,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of INTC. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 6,573 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Intel by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 378,413 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $12,654,000 after buying an additional 87,626 shares during the last quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 18,339 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Intel by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 8,682 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Intel by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,326 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. 60.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 2,800 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $42.74 per share, for a total transaction of $119,672.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,336,693.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 2,800 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $42.74 per share, for a total transaction of $119,672.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 31,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,336,693.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $43.36 per share, with a total value of $130,080.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,234,676. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ INTC traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $44.47. 17,970,771 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,318,020. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $24.73 and a 52 week high of $51.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $188.02 billion, a PE ratio of 113.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.02.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.27. Intel had a return on equity of 1.64% and a net margin of 3.11%. The firm had revenue of $15.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 128.21%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Intel from $32.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Intel from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Intel from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Intel from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.48.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

