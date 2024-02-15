Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Raises Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 38.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 140,876 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,892 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $8,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SPYG. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 958.8% in the second quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYG traded down $0.19 on Thursday, reaching $70.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 769,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,983,952. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $66.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.80. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $50.98 and a 52-week high of $71.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

