Barclays Cuts Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) Price Target to $781.00

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Barclays from $788.00 to $781.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 6.22% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on EQIX. Oppenheimer raised shares of Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $875.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Equinix in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $875.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Equinix from $785.00 to $767.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Equinix from $810.00 to $740.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Equinix in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Equinix has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $839.28.

Get Equinix alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Equinix

Equinix Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Equinix

Shares of EQIX opened at $832.81 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $813.65 and a 200-day moving average of $778.83. Equinix has a one year low of $661.66 and a one year high of $859.72. The company has a market cap of $78.18 billion, a PE ratio of 89.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

In other Equinix news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 75 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $786.56, for a total value of $58,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,033,016.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 75 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $786.56, for a total value of $58,992.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,033,016.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $780.66, for a total transaction of $468,396.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,081 shares in the company, valued at $9,431,153.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,859 shares of company stock worth $16,859,974. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Equinix by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,231,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,883,018,000 after buying an additional 34,926 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Equinix by 1.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,118,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,796,807,000 after buying an additional 85,286 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in Equinix by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,591,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,087,096,000 after buying an additional 13,988 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Equinix by 3.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,071,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,620,227,000 after buying an additional 67,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Equinix during the fourth quarter worth $1,574,132,000. 93.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Equinix Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company. Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.