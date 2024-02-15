Barclays Raises Waters (NYSE:WAT) Price Target to $300.00

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) had its price target raised by Barclays from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on WAT. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Waters from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Waters from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Waters from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Waters from $305.00 to $285.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Waters from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $293.50.

Shares of NYSE WAT opened at $317.59 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. Waters has a twelve month low of $231.90 and a twelve month high of $341.00. The firm has a market cap of $18.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.27, a PEG ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $316.85 and a 200 day moving average of $285.98.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by $0.06. Waters had a net margin of 21.72% and a return on equity of 81.30%. The firm had revenue of $819.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $815.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Waters will post 11.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WAT. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Waters by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 244,452 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $80,480,000 after buying an additional 30,196 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waters in the fourth quarter worth about $1,472,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Waters by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,977 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Waters by 107.9% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,302 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,721,000 after buying an additional 5,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Waters by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 5,522 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,818,000 after buying an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

