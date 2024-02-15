Barksdale Resources (CVE:BRO) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.29

Barksdale Resources Corp. (CVE:BRO – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.29 and last traded at C$0.29, with a volume of 46900 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.33.

Barksdale Resources Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.73, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of C$21.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.40 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.52.

Barksdale Resources (CVE:BRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Barksdale Resources Corp. will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Barksdale Resources

Barksdale Resources Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of precious and base metal mineral properties in the United States and Mexico. It primarily explores for copper, zinc, lead, silver, and gold ores. The company's primary asset is the Sunnyside property comprising of 286 unpatented mining claims covering approximately 5,223.71 acres located in the Patagonia Mountains of southern Arizona.

