Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Barnwell Industries Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of BRN opened at $2.19 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $21.90 million, a PE ratio of -8.11 and a beta of 0.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.51. Barnwell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $1.89 and a fifty-two week high of $3.10.

Get Barnwell Industries alerts:

Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.16 million during the quarter. Barnwell Industries had a negative net margin of 11.35% and a negative return on equity of 14.62%.

Insider Activity at Barnwell Industries

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Barnwell Industries

In other Barnwell Industries news, major shareholder Ned L. Sherwood bought 27,502 shares of Barnwell Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.56 per share, for a total transaction of $70,405.12. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,526,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,467,069.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, Director Joshua Horowitz purchased 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.38 per share, with a total value of $33,320.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 241,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,810.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Ned L. Sherwood purchased 27,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.56 per share, for a total transaction of $70,405.12. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,526,199 shares in the company, valued at $6,467,069.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 52,862 shares of company stock worth $129,948. 16.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Barnwell Industries by 145.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 40,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 24,118 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Barnwell Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Barnwell Industries by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 637,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after buying an additional 83,286 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Barnwell Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Stilwell Value LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barnwell Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $220,000. Institutional investors own 9.38% of the company’s stock.

Barnwell Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Barnwell Industries, Inc acquires, develops, produces, and sells oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Land Investment, and Contract Drilling. It also acquires and develops crude oil and natural gas assets in the province of Alberta, as well as invests in land interests in Hawaii.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Barnwell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnwell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.