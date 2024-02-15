Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) Receives Outperform Rating from CIBC

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ABX)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at CIBC in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$31.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock. CIBC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 58.89% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on ABX. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Barrick Gold to C$29.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from C$30.00 to C$25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from C$26.00 to C$25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$34.50 target price on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Barrick Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$28.50.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ABX

Barrick Gold Trading Up 2.5 %

Insider Transactions at Barrick Gold

ABX traded up C$0.47 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$19.51. 1,406,420 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,752,815. Barrick Gold has a one year low of C$18.65 and a one year high of C$28.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.06. The stock has a market capitalization of C$34.34 billion, a PE ratio of 486.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$22.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$21.97.

In other news, Senior Officer Poupak Bahamin purchased 2,941 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$17.49 per share, for a total transaction of C$51,438.09. In other news, Senior Officer Poupak Bahamin purchased 2,941 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$17.49 per share, for a total transaction of C$51,438.09. Also, Senior Officer Graham Patrick Shuttleworth sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.25, for a total transaction of C$2,156,250.00. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 157,921 shares of company stock worth $2,604,355. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Barrick Gold

(Get Free Report)

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, Côte d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, the Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.