Barrington Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Barrington Research lowered their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Grand Canyon Education in a report released on Wednesday, February 14th. Barrington Research analyst A. Paris now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.22 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.26. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Grand Canyon Education’s current full-year earnings is $6.98 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Grand Canyon Education’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.43 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $2.94 EPS.

Get Grand Canyon Education alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com cut Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 11th.

Grand Canyon Education Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LOPE opened at $132.60 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.40. Grand Canyon Education has a fifty-two week low of $99.65 and a fifty-two week high of $144.94. The company has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.61.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Jack A. Henry sold 1,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.92, for a total transaction of $199,984.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,038,733.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Grand Canyon Education

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LOPE. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,529,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 1,607.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 277,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,307,000 after buying an additional 261,125 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 75.5% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 410,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,244,000 after buying an additional 176,797 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 105.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 333,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,973,000 after buying an additional 170,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 824.4% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 173,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,928,000 after buying an additional 154,858 shares during the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Grand Canyon Education

(Get Free Report)

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Grand Canyon Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grand Canyon Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.