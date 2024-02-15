BBGI Global Infrastructure S.A. Announces Dividend of GBX 3.97 (LON:BBGI)

BBGI Global Infrastructure S.A. (LON:BBGI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of GBX 3.97 ($0.05) per share on Friday, April 5th. This represents a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

BBGI Global Infrastructure Stock Performance

LON:BBGI opened at GBX 122.93 ($1.55) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 6.48 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market cap of £878.82 million, a PE ratio of 2,050.00 and a beta of 0.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 133.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 132.68. BBGI Global Infrastructure has a 1-year low of GBX 121 ($1.53) and a 1-year high of GBX 157 ($1.98).

Insider Buying and Selling at BBGI Global Infrastructure

In related news, insider Jutta af Rosenborg acquired 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 134 ($1.69) per share, with a total value of £10,720 ($13,538.77). In other news, insider Michael Denny acquired 20,000 shares of BBGI Global Infrastructure stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 131 ($1.65) per share, with a total value of £26,200 ($33,089.16). Also, insider Jutta af Rosenborg bought 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 134 ($1.69) per share, with a total value of £10,720 ($13,538.77). In the last three months, insiders acquired 50,000 shares of company stock worth $6,574,000. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

BBGI Global Infrastructure Company Profile

BBGI Global Infrastructure SA is an investment firm specializing in infrastructure investments in operational or near operational assets. It seeks to invest in Public Private Partnerships (PPP) and Private Finance Initiative (PFI) infrastructure assets. The firm typically invests in availability-based' projects including schools, hospitals, prisons, transportation, justice, education, healthcare , emergency services and certain roads infrastructures.

