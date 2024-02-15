Beldex (BDX) Price Hits $0.0437 on Exchanges

Beldex (BDX) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 15th. Beldex has a total market capitalization of $270.67 million and $1.97 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Beldex has traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar. One Beldex coin can now be bought for about $0.0437 or 0.00000083 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,851.53 or 0.05404857 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001147 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43.03 or 0.00081569 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.73 or 0.00026024 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.33 or 0.00013887 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.38 or 0.00019672 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00006424 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0843 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0922 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Beldex Profile

BDX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,924,231,909 coins and its circulating supply is 6,197,171,915 coins. Beldex’s official message board is beldexcoin.medium.com. Beldex’s official website is www.beldex.io. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Beldex Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex (BDX) is a cryptocurrency token on its own blockchain, designed for decentralized, private transactions. It uses cryptographic techniques for enhanced security and privacy. BDX is part of the Beldex ecosystem, a privacy-centric platform offering a decentralized exchange and services prioritizing user privacy and security. The BDX token facilitates private transactions and may be used for additional services within the ecosystem, such as exchange fees or platform-specific functionalities.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beldex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beldex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

