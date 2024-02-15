Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) Stake Lessened by Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group

Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group trimmed its stake in shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Free Report) by 12.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 414 shares during the quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 764,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,330,000 after purchasing an additional 74,871 shares in the last quarter. First National Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 66.4% in the 3rd quarter. First National Advisers LLC now owns 13,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 5,262 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 6,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 478.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 152,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,439,000 after purchasing an additional 126,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $102,000. 98.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BERY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $76.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jonathan F. Foster acquired 1,000 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $58.49 per share, for a total transaction of $58,490.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $335,030.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Peter T. Thomas acquired 2,000 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $56.00 per share, for a total transaction of $112,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jonathan F. Foster acquired 1,000 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $58.49 per share, with a total value of $58,490.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,030.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 103,383 shares of company stock valued at $6,763,752 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Berry Global Group Stock Up 1.0 %

BERY traded up $0.60 on Thursday, reaching $58.68. 29,510 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,140,243. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.86. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.83 and a 52-week high of $69.93. The company has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.07). Berry Global Group had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 26.79%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Berry Global Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Berry Global Group’s dividend payout ratio is 23.66%.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments.

See Also

