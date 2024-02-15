Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) to Post FY2024 Earnings of $6.19 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson increased their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Best Buy in a report released on Tuesday, February 13th. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker now anticipates that the technology retailer will earn $6.19 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $6.16. The consensus estimate for Best Buy’s current full-year earnings is $6.16 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Best Buy’s FY2025 earnings at $6.74 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on BBY. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Best Buy from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Best Buy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $69.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Best Buy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $79.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, October 19th. TheStreet lowered Best Buy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Best Buy from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.43.

Best Buy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BBY opened at $74.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $16.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.84. Best Buy has a 52 week low of $62.30 and a 52 week high of $89.23.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The technology retailer reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $9.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.90 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 49.13% and a net margin of 2.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EA Series Trust acquired a new position in Best Buy during the second quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Best Buy by 35.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 94,282 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $6,550,000 after buying an additional 24,763 shares during the period. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of Best Buy by 1,405.3% during the third quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 214,232 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $14,883,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of Best Buy by 126.6% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 77,784 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $5,372,000 after purchasing an additional 43,457 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Best Buy by 328.7% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 141,356 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $9,820,000 after purchasing an additional 108,385 shares during the period. 76.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Best Buy news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 110,974 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $8,544,998.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 19,566,458 shares in the company, valued at $1,506,617,266. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 110,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $8,544,998.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 19,566,458 shares in the company, valued at $1,506,617,266. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 48,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total value of $3,633,463.07. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 253,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,020,485.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 686,796 shares of company stock worth $52,374,450. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 12th were paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 11th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.93%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.45%.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

