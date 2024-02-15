Better Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTTX) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Better Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTTX – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 960,700 shares, a drop of 29.9% from the January 15th total of 1,370,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,840,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 3.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Better Therapeutics Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Better Therapeutics stock traded up $0.00 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.19. 63,107 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,640,356. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.33. Better Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.14 and a 52-week high of $1.61. The firm has a market cap of $9.53 million, a P/E ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 2.46.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Better Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Better Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $71,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Better Therapeutics by 113.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 121,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 64,615 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Better Therapeutics by 39.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 284,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 80,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new stake in Better Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $579,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.46% of the company’s stock.

Better Therapeutics Company Profile

Better Therapeutics, Inc, a prescription digital therapeutics company, develops a form of cognitive behavioral therapy to address the causes of cardiometabolic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is BT-001, an investigational PDT platform to treat type 2 diabetes. It also develops software-based prescription digital therapeutics platform candidates for treating diabetes, heart disease, and other cardiometabolic conditions.

