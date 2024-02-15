BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,400 shares, a decline of 29.6% from the January 15th total of 43,200 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 21,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.
Shares of BGSF stock traded up $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $10.42. 5,038 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,167. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.50 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. BGSF has a fifty-two week low of $8.85 and a fifty-two week high of $15.69.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.76%. BGSF’s dividend payout ratio is -66.67%.
BGSF, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions and placement services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Real Estate and Professional. The Real Estate segment offers office and maintenance field talent to various apartment communities and commercial buildings.
