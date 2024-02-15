BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,400 shares, a decline of 29.6% from the January 15th total of 43,200 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 21,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

BGSF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of BGSF stock traded up $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $10.42. 5,038 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,167. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.50 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. BGSF has a fifty-two week low of $8.85 and a fifty-two week high of $15.69.

Get BGSF alerts:

BGSF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.76%. BGSF’s dividend payout ratio is -66.67%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About BGSF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BGSF by 107.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,524 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in BGSF by 20,372.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 4,482 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in BGSF by 87.5% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 9,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 4,581 shares in the last quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC purchased a new position in BGSF in the third quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in BGSF in the first quarter valued at about $123,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.73% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

BGSF, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions and placement services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Real Estate and Professional. The Real Estate segment offers office and maintenance field talent to various apartment communities and commercial buildings.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BGSF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BGSF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.