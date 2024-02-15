Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX) Insider Sells $11,255.04 in Stock

Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX – Get Free Report) insider Gary Anthony Pestano sold 5,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.92, for a total transaction of $11,255.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 128,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,282.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Gary Anthony Pestano also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, February 12th, Gary Anthony Pestano sold 5,022 shares of Biodesix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.66, for a total transaction of $8,336.52.
Biodesix Stock Up 2.5 %
NASDAQ:BDSX opened at $1.62 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.85 and a 200 day moving average of $1.63. Biodesix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.03 and a 52 week high of $2.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.57 million, a P/E ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 1.24.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Biodesix
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
BDSX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Biodesix in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.50 price objective on shares of Biodesix in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Biodesix in a report on Wednesday, November 8th.
Biodesix Company Profile
Biodesix, Inc operates as a data-driven diagnostic solutions company in the United States. The company offers blood-based lung tests, including Nodify XL2 and Nodify CDT tests, together marketed as part of Nodify Lung Nodule Risk Assessment testing strategy, to assess the risk of lung cancer and help in identifying the appropriate treatment pathway and help physicians in reclassifying risk of malignancy in patients with suspicious lung nodules.
