Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX) Insider Sells $11,255.04 in Stock

Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX – Get Free Report) insider Gary Anthony Pestano sold 5,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.92, for a total transaction of $11,255.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 128,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,282.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Gary Anthony Pestano also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 12th, Gary Anthony Pestano sold 5,022 shares of Biodesix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.66, for a total transaction of $8,336.52.

NASDAQ:BDSX opened at $1.62 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.85 and a 200 day moving average of $1.63. Biodesix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.03 and a 52 week high of $2.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.57 million, a P/E ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 1.24.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Biodesix by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 409,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 9,397 shares in the last quarter. Oracle Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Biodesix by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. Oracle Investment Management Inc. now owns 60,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 18,863 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Biodesix in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Biodesix in the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Biodesix by 151.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 49,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. 21.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BDSX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Biodesix in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.50 price objective on shares of Biodesix in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Biodesix in a report on Wednesday, November 8th.

Biodesix, Inc operates as a data-driven diagnostic solutions company in the United States. The company offers blood-based lung tests, including Nodify XL2 and Nodify CDT tests, together marketed as part of Nodify Lung Nodule Risk Assessment testing strategy, to assess the risk of lung cancer and help in identifying the appropriate treatment pathway and help physicians in reclassifying risk of malignancy in patients with suspicious lung nodules.

