Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Forecasted to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $3.26 Per Share

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) – Wedbush upped their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Biogen in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 13th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn $3.26 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $3.00. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Biogen’s current full-year earnings is $14.97 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Biogen’s Q3 2024 earnings at $4.11 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $15.14 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $19.26 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Biogen from $333.00 to $316.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Biogen from $295.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $311.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Biogen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $315.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $309.44.

Biogen Price Performance

Shares of BIIB opened at $220.74 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $249.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $251.82. Biogen has a fifty-two week low of $220.56 and a fifty-two week high of $319.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.99 billion and a PE ratio of 21.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The biotechnology company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.18 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 16.40%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.05 earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of Biogen

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 128.2% in the second quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 89 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Biogen during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Biogen during the third quarter worth $26,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Biogen during the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Biogen by 105.1% during the third quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Biogen

In other news, insider Priya Singhal sold 419 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.45, for a total value of $100,329.55. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,516 shares in the company, valued at $1,081,356.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

