Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Sold by Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. trimmed its holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 65.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,221 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 8,029 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $1,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Biogen by 13.8% during the third quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 68,391 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,577,000 after purchasing an additional 8,291 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 76.7% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 334 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 27.3% during the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 7,737 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 30.0% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 281,028 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,227,000 after purchasing an additional 64,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 18.0% during the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 360,742 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $92,714,000 after purchasing an additional 54,934 shares during the last quarter. 85.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Biogen

In other Biogen news, insider Priya Singhal sold 419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.45, for a total transaction of $100,329.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,081,356.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Price Performance

BIIB stock opened at $220.74 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Biogen Inc. has a 12-month low of $220.56 and a 12-month high of $319.76. The company has a market cap of $31.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $249.52 and a 200-day moving average of $251.82.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The biotechnology company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.18 by ($0.23). Biogen had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 14.63%. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 14.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BIIB shares. StockNews.com raised Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Biogen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $315.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Biogen from $333.00 to $316.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a report on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $309.44.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

