Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 15.000-16.000 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 15.650. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Biogen also updated its FY24 guidance to $15.00-$16.00 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BIIB shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Biogen from $379.00 to $364.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Biogen from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $315.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Biogen from $361.00 to $373.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Sunday, January 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Biogen presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $309.44.

Get Biogen alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Biogen

Biogen Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BIIB traded up $2.95 on Thursday, hitting $223.69. The stock had a trading volume of 716,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,052,628. The stock has a market cap of $32.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $249.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $251.82. Biogen has a 52-week low of $220.07 and a 52-week high of $319.76.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The biotechnology company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by ($0.23). Biogen had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Biogen will post 14.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Priya Singhal sold 419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.45, for a total transaction of $100,329.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,081,356.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Biogen

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BIIB. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Biogen during the 4th quarter valued at about $362,129,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Biogen by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,088,356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $580,627,000 after buying an additional 691,843 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Biogen by 113.6% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 422,486 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $117,012,000 after buying an additional 224,668 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 2.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,208,906 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,518,196,000 after purchasing an additional 197,400 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 365.9% in the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 239,395 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $66,559,000 after purchasing an additional 188,012 shares during the period. 85.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Biogen

(Get Free Report)

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.