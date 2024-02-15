BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Director Jean Jacques Bienaime Sells 15,000 Shares

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Free Report) Director Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.28, for a total transaction of $1,324,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 419,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,042,464.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Jean Jacques Bienaime also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, January 9th, Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 10,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.19, for a total value of $981,900.00.
- On Thursday, December 21st, Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 10,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.99, for a total value of $939,900.00.
NASDAQ:BMRN opened at $86.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.20 billion, a PE ratio of 111.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.31. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.02 and a 52-week high of $108.82.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BMRN. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 348 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 395.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 92.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.
