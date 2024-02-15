BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Director Jean Jacques Bienaime Sells 15,000 Shares

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Free Report) Director Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.28, for a total transaction of $1,324,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 419,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,042,464.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Jean Jacques Bienaime also recently made the following trade(s):

Get BioMarin Pharmaceutical alerts:

On Tuesday, January 9th, Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 10,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.19, for a total value of $981,900.00.

On Thursday, December 21st, Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 10,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.99, for a total value of $939,900.00.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BMRN opened at $86.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.20 billion, a PE ratio of 111.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.31. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.02 and a 52-week high of $108.82.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BMRN. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $127.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.16.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BioMarin Pharmaceutical

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BMRN. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 348 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 395.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 92.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.