Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT) to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($0.19) Per Share, Northland Capmk Forecasts

Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Northland Capmk issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for Bit Digital in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 13th. Northland Capmk analyst M. Grondahl anticipates that the company will earn ($0.19) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Bit Digital’s current full-year earnings is ($0.21) per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Bit Digital’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.17) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Bit Digital from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Bit Digital in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of BTBT opened at $3.37 on Thursday. Bit Digital has a twelve month low of $0.97 and a twelve month high of $5.27. The company has a market cap of $277.56 million, a P/E ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 4.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.74.

Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. Bit Digital had a negative net margin of 203.39% and a negative return on equity of 79.60%. The business had revenue of $11.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.00 million.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Bit Digital by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 18,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 5,640 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Bit Digital by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 43,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 7,717 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Bit Digital by 192.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 8,026 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Bit Digital during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Bit Digital by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 39,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 8,117 shares in the last quarter. 24.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bit Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin mining business. It is also involved in the treasury management activities; and digital asset staking and digital asset mining businesses, as well as ethereum staking activities. The company was formerly known as Golden Bull Limited and changed its name to Bit Digital, Inc in September 2020.

