Bitcoin Price Tops $52,282.32 (BTC)

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 15th. During the last seven days, Bitcoin has traded up 16.7% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for about $52,282.32 on exchanges. Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $1,026.23 billion and $36.88 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $269.36 or 0.00515208 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.00 or 0.00154929 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.42 or 0.00019935 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000267 BTC.
Bitcoin Profile
Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,628,600 coins. Bitcoin’s official message board is bitcointalk.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcoin is bitcoin.org. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Bitcoin
Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Changelly, Gemini or GDAX.
