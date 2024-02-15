Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $3.65

Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.65 and last traded at $3.64, with a volume of 7626031 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.49.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Bitfarms in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Bitfarms from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Bitfarms from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Bitfarms has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.42 and a beta of 3.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.73.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Bitfarms by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 195,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 4,948 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in Bitfarms by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 81,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in Bitfarms by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 24,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 6,837 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bitfarms by 64.7% during the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 18,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 7,429 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Bitfarms by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 7,596 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.31% of the company’s stock.

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in Canada, the United States, Paraguay, and Argentina. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.

