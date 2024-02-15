Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The technology company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $295.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.04 million. Blackbaud had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 0.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. Blackbaud updated its FY 2024 guidance to 4.120-4.380 EPS.

Blackbaud Stock Performance

Shares of BLKB stock opened at $71.61 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,387.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.37. Blackbaud has a 12-month low of $53.39 and a 12-month high of $88.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Get Blackbaud alerts:

Insider Transactions at Blackbaud

In other news, Director Sarah E. Nash sold 4,113 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.72, for a total transaction of $311,436.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,042,698.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blackbaud

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BLKB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Blackbaud by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 143,241 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,576,000 after purchasing an additional 3,713 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Blackbaud by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,669 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Blackbaud by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,120 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Blackbaud by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,679 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Blackbaud by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 53,394 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,197,000 after buying an additional 17,240 shares during the last quarter. 93.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Blackbaud from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

Read Our Latest Report on Blackbaud

Blackbaud Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to higher education institutions, K12 schools, healthcare organizations, faith communities, arts and cultural organizations, foundations, companies, and individual change agents in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, JustGiving, Blackbaud Fundraiser Performance Management, Blackbaud Guided Fundraising, and Blackbaud Altru; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid Management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Blackbaud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackbaud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.