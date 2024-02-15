Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The technology company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $295.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.04 million. Blackbaud had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 0.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. Blackbaud updated its FY 2024 guidance to 4.120-4.380 EPS.
Shares of BLKB stock opened at $71.61 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,387.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.37. Blackbaud has a 12-month low of $53.39 and a 12-month high of $88.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.
In other news, Director Sarah E. Nash sold 4,113 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.72, for a total transaction of $311,436.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,042,698.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.
Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to higher education institutions, K12 schools, healthcare organizations, faith communities, arts and cultural organizations, foundations, companies, and individual change agents in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, JustGiving, Blackbaud Fundraiser Performance Management, Blackbaud Guided Fundraising, and Blackbaud Altru; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid Management.
