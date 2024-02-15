BlackBerry Limited (TSE:BB) Director Philip Gordon Brace Buys 35,000 Shares

BlackBerry Limited (TSE:BB – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:BBRY) Director Philip Gordon Brace purchased 35,000 shares of BlackBerry stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$2.79 per share, for a total transaction of C$97,650.00.

BlackBerry Stock Up 2.7 %

BB opened at C$3.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.15, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 0.89. BlackBerry Limited has a fifty-two week low of C$3.50 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$4.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$5.39. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.84, a PEG ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 1.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on BB. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of BlackBerry from C$4.25 to C$3.25 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on BlackBerry from C$4.50 to C$4.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of BlackBerry from C$4.00 to C$3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

BlackBerry Company Profile

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers CylancePROTECT, an endpoint protection platform and mobile threat defense solution; CylanceOPTICS, an endpoint detection and response solution; CylanceGUARD, a managed detection and response solution; CylanceGATEWAY, an AI-empowered zero-trust network access solution; CylancePERSONA, a user and entity behavior analytics solution; BlackBerry unified endpoint management, a central software component for secure communications platform; BlackBerry Dynamics, a development platform and secure container for mobile applications; and BlackBerry Workspaces solutions.

