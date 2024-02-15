BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.010-2.140 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 2.020. The company issued revenue guidance of $637.5 million-$649.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $656.1 million. BlackLine also updated its FY24 guidance to $2.01-2.14 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on BlackLine from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on BlackLine from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of BlackLine in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on BlackLine from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on BlackLine from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $60.90.

Get BlackLine alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on BlackLine

BlackLine Price Performance

Insider Transactions at BlackLine

NASDAQ:BL traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $58.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 203,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 596,412. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.59. The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -244.04, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.28, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18. BlackLine has a twelve month low of $47.26 and a twelve month high of $73.43.

In other news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 52,970 shares in the company, valued at $3,178,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CRO Mark Woodhams sold 4,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.67, for a total transaction of $255,192.24. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 88,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,548,927.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Unterman sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $45,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,178,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,322 shares of company stock worth $390,627. Insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of BlackLine

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in BlackLine by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,251 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of BlackLine by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,764 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $935,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of BlackLine by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,627 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,096,000 after buying an additional 10,141 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of BlackLine by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 57,983 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,246,000 after buying an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of BlackLine by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,478 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.13% of the company’s stock.

BlackLine Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; and task management to create and manage processes and task lists.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BlackLine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackLine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.