BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 730,900 shares, a drop of 33.6% from the January 15th total of 1,100,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 530,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HYT. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 196,464 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after buying an additional 7,118 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 37,453 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 2,610 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 4,592.3% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 200,128 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after buying an additional 195,863 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network raised its position in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 150,509 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after buying an additional 8,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $223,000.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Stock Performance

Shares of HYT opened at $9.62 on Thursday. BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund has a 1 year low of $8.18 and a 1 year high of $9.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.02.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Dividend Announcement

About BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0779 per share. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc, or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

